Robert (Bob) LeRoy Herington, age 79 of Tillamook Oregon. October 9, 1942- February 17, 2022.
Bob was preceded in death by parents Donald N. Herington and Mildred T. (Berwert) Odenberg and sister Lois.
Bob is survived by his wife Diana of Tillamook, Oregon. Children: Teresa (and Dean) Scott of Gaston, Oregon, Victoria (and Dale Johansen) Wehinger of Rockaway Beach, Oregon, and Donald (and Amy) Herington of Tillamook, Oregon. 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Bob joined the U.S Navy at 18. And was a Life member of the VFW since 1982. Holding local Post, District, State and National offices.
He retired from the Oregon Department of Forestry after 27 years. Bob also volunteered at Habitat for Humanity, helping build several houses in Bay City, Oregon.
Per Bob’s request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to VFW Post #2848.
