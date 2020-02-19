Robert (Bob) Eldon Mathis was born Aug. 3, 1929 in Greenville, Illinois. He died Feb. 2, 2020 in Yorba Linda, California at the age of 90 years old.
Bob joined the Air Force and served from 1948–1952. He married Patricia Ann Swanagon, relocated to Seattle and had three children: Carol, Ken and Kelly. Later he relocated to Oregon where he met and married Patricia Bingham Mathis to whom he was married for 50 years. They started a construction company and built homes all over the northwest.
Once Bob retired, he and Pat moved to Tillamook, Oregon, where he built his own home and where he and his wife would live for 14 years. He built a number of homes around his neighborhood. Pat passed away in 2015 after a bout with Myeloma. Dad relocated to Southern California where there was ample family and support to be well cared for to the end. On Feb. 2, 2020 Bob slipped away unexpectedly in his sleep. Bob is survived by his three grown children Carol Maleki and Kelly Mathis both of Yorba Linda, California, and Ken Mathis of Spokane, Washington, and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
We held a celebration of life at daughter, Carol’s home sharing dinner, memories, laughter and love on Thursday evening Feb. 6, 2020. At his request he was cremated, and his ashes will be interred next to Pat at the Willamette National Veteran’s Cemetery in Happy Valley, Oregon.
Let’s conclude by saying we as a family have enjoyed the bond of our siblings more than ever at this time. We move like the water that makes up the ocean, in unison with the ebb and flow in support of one another as we have dealt with this big change in our life. We created many memories over the years and are grateful to have offered Dad so much family at a very difficult time for him and we are joyful and relieved that he slipped away peacefully.
We will all miss the man we have known and rejoice, not shedding tears as his spirit was gently released from the worn-out glove that was his body. His energetic soul is now free to flutter about and come and go in our hearts from now until we meet again.
An intimate private viewing was done for the family at Mc Aulay & Wallace Mortuary in Fullerton, California on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
