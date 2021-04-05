Rob loved everyone that surrounded him; family, friends, and all of the customers and friends in the Sportsman’s family. He was the proud owner of the Sportsman’s Pub-n-Grub for 31 years. He felt very blessed being an active part of this community, and his charitable contributions were endless. He proudly served on many boards including the Dorymen’s Association. One of his proudest moments was In 2018 Rob was awarded “Outstanding Community service” by the Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District. Then once again being awarded “Citizen of the Year” in 2019 by the Pacific City Chamber of Commerce. Rob loved being the Grand Marshall in the Dory Days parade which he enjoyed being a part of. Rob was always a joy to be around, full of wisdom, and made people laugh.
Rob was born in Vallejo, Calif. July 19, 1955. In the summer of 1970, his father, Robert Charles Royster, brought his family from California to Pacific City, Oregon to dory fish with close family friends. This experience became a family tradition for many summers and something he continued to do with his own family as an adult. In 1989, he bought the Sportsman’s Pub-n-Grub and made a life for his family in Pacific City.
He accomplished so much in his life. Always living life to the fullest in the true meaning of the Royster name: “To engage in noisy, revelry without restraint, to carouse…” Rob had a sharp mind and quick wit.
He visited many countries while working on Royal Vikings Cruise Lines in the early 80’s. He would proudly tell you, the only continent he hasn’t traveled to is Antarctica.
In June of 1981, Rob received a bachelor of science with a major in food biochemistry, from University of California, UC Davis. Hence, the amazing culinary he produced. Rob loved to cook.
Rob is survived by his wife Nicole, their daughter, Ryleigh, and children: Amy (husband Denver, Grandchildren: Ava, Azra, Aspen and Dean), Ashley (husband Justin), Charlie, Katylyn (husband Tanner). Along with extended family: three brothers, William (wife Diane, Nephews: Jim and Joe), Daniel (wife Marty, Nephews: Max, Sam, Jake and niece Kelly), Patrick Royster, and step mom Joanne Royster. He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara Haselow, his step father Ted Haselow and father Robert Royster in December of 2020.
