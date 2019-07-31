Rob Rissel

Bob Rissel was born in San Francisco on July 26th, 1930 of immigrant parents. His mother Lily Nicolson immigrated from Wick, Scotland and his father from Bern, Switzerland. Bob grew up in Pebble Beach, California where his father was chef at the Del Monte Lodge. He began playing golf in Pebble Beach at the age of 6 and was a caddie during high school. He graduated from Carmel High School in 1948 and kept in contact with his classmates through any class reunions. He was able to attend his 70th class reunion with his whole family in 2018. Bob attended the University of California and then embarked on many exciting careers that led him in many directions.
He set up a chain of restaurants for Continental Trailways in the 50’s. He traveled all over small towns in the south and in his spare time took up flying. He was hired to fly the oil pipeline in the Pan Handle of Texas and did crop dusting in Texas and California. Bob moved to Jamaica in 1954 to manage the hotel San Souci for his godfather Frank Brandstetter where he had a plane to bring in supplies from Cuba and Florida. Bob continued his career in the hotel business when moving back to the California. He managed hotels on the Montery Peninsula, including the Del Monte Lodge, beach and Tennis club, Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite and Berkley Marriott.
Bob would probably say one of his most exciting opportunities of a lifetime was being selected to join the planning committee for the 1960 Olympic Games. He was Assistant director of the Olympic Village a Squaw Valley which involved organizing the housing and feeding of the athletes for the 8thWinter Olympic Games. After the games he managed the University of California Alum Center at Lake Tahoe. Bob was an avid golfer, skier and sailor.
Bob’s transition to Oregon took place in 1973 when he and Sally bought Pacific City Builders Supply from Sally’s parents. Bob was an active businessman and served on the Tillamook County Planning Commission, Pacific City Sewer and Water Board and Pacific City Chamber of Commerce. Aviation and flying was the love of his life. Bob flew and all kinds of private aircraft and loved the availability of having an airport within walking distance in Pacific City. After retirement, Bob was a docent for 10 years at the Evergreen Aviation Museum where he was able to share his incredible knowledge of aviation and history with visitors. He build RV4 and which was latter shipped to Australia.
Bob loved life and made the most of it. He leaves his wife (50 years of marriage), daughter Emily Hurliman (Pat), son Phillip Rissel (Joann), Grandchildren: Jackson North, Morgan North, Syndie Rissel, Skylar Rissel, Aspen Radke and Jet Forbes Rissel. Brother-in-law Jim Higgins, Sister-in-laws Mary Getchel (Bob), and Susan Randolph, Nephew Bill Rissel, Nieces Peggy Sells, and Dena Rissel.
Bob was surrounded by family at home where he died peacefully. No service will be held at his request. Contributions in Bob’s memory ca be made to non-profit “Friends of Pacific City State Airport” P.O. Box 1101 Pacific City, OR 97135
