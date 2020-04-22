Rita Marie Smith was born August 2, 1937 in Pendleton, Oregon to Cecil and Esther (Bolin) Gamble and passed away after a lengthy illness on April 11, 2020 in Canby, Oregon at the age of 82.
Rita was a 1955 graduate of Sandy High School. Rita grew up in Oregon and as an adult lived in Anchorage, Sandy, Portland, Molalla and Tillamook although Tillamook was her home since 1972. She worked at the Tillamook Regional Medical Center as the Housekeeping Supervisor for 10 years and later for the Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity working as the Office Clerk for 10 years. During her retirement years she was a resident at Sheridan Square on 3rdStreet where she made many friends. Many knew her from her Tillamook card dealing days at The Barn and the Dutch Mill.
Rita was known for her sense of humor and fun and being with people. Some might say she was a little ornery based on the “pranks” she did or encouraged, most of which she would never admit to. She developed close relationships with people including her care team helpers. Her last roommate, Janet, was the perfect match for her as she and her family became a part of her extended family. She was “Mom” to many. Purple was her color; any shade would work. Her hobbies included painting, including LOTS of ladybug rocks, working puzzles, knitting and crocheting and she willingly kept watch of OSU Beavers games and the Portland Trailblazers because of the steady encouragement we gave her. She especially enjoyed rides out to the base to see if she could see the elk. She knew all their hiding places. She loved to take a ride to Oceanside or Rockaway to find the seagulls and enjoyed feeding them with her grandchildren.
Rita was married to Gilbert Oldenkamp for 21 years and they had five sons all who survive her; Mark Oldenkamp (Laura) of Canby, OR, Matthew Oldenkamp (Rose) of Asotin, WA, Timothy Oldenkamp (Cheryl) of Silverdale, WA, David Oldenkamp (Jeanne) of Port Angeles, WA and Daniel Oldenkamp of McMinnville, OR. She maintained a special relationship with Shelly Winsby even after Tim and she divorced. She was blessed with seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren plus many more that she “adopted”. She married Donald Smith in Tillamook in 1979 and though they divorced in 1985, they remained close friends until his death. She had a special relationship with Lee Maroney of Idaho during the last years of her life.
Her brother Thomas Gamble (Pat) of Fort Wayne, IN, who was very supportive, and brother Mike Darling of Portland, OR both survive her. Rita was preceded in death by her sister Sue Darling Lyons and grandson Jeffrey Oldenkamp.
A celebration of life for family will be held at a later date. Remembrances in her name can be made to Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity or Vital Life Foundation. This Foundation is connected to the Marquis care facilities which cared for her the past 18 months and which graciously sponsored her last visit with family and friends in Tillamook in early February.
https://www.tillamookhabitat.org/donations/ https://www.vitallifefoundation.org/.
Arrangements are in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
