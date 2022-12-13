Born to Helen M. Markure Watts and George Johnston Watts, Easton, Maine (Aroostook County) Married to Lawson Alfred Fisher (deceased) 4 Children: Diane Lee Fisher Gibbs, Newberg OR, Lawson Rand Fisher (deceased), Dean Harold Fisher (married: Ann Winegar Fisher), Netarts OR and Lori Jo Ruth Fisher (deceased).
Married Ben R. Brake (deceased)
Married Kenneth V. Winegar (deceased), 2 daughters: Christine Winegar Mitchell and Linnea Winegar Brooks, Portland OR.
Two sisters: Ruth M. Watts Ghormley (deceased) and JoAnn Watts Sedler and family, Murphys CA.
Brother: Dana G. Watts (deceased)
Foster son: Diego Chuyma and family Melville IA
Many grand, great grand and great, great grandchildren.
Rita had lived at Friendsview Retirement Community, Newberg OR since July, 1999 and was a member of West Chehalem Friends Church, Newberg OR.
Celebration of life service scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday January 7, 2023 at the West Chehalem Friends Church, Newberg, Or.
