Rita Ann Hamilton was born Oct. 1, 1957 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to LeRoy and Norma McMullan and passed away Jan. 21, 2021 in Tillamook, Ore. at the age of 63.
Rita attended Gem State Academy where she met her husband. They married in 1976 and moved to La Grande, OR. Later moving to Modesto, CA., Sandy, OR. and finally settling in Tillamook in 1983. Rita was a music teacher at the Tillamook Seventh Day Adventist School. She also worked in billing for Dr. Mohr as well. Rita was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2000. Rita and her husband went on a last trip. They went on so many last trips over the next 20 years that she became a travel agent.
Rita was a talented musician, and music teacher. She loved to travel and enjoyed being a seamstress. Rita was also a member of the Oceanside Chapel.
Rita is survived by her husband Larry Hamilton, her son Daryl Hamilton and his wife Cassy, her daughter Kellie Kraft and her husband Alex, her daughter Melinda Hamilton, her grandsons Tyson and Cole Kraft, her niece Katlyn Hergert, two nephews Kevin and Alex Hergert and her brother in law Richard Hergert.
A memorial service was held Friday, Jan. 29, at the Tillamook Seventh Day Adventist Church.
