Ricky Dean Lane of Hebo died on April 8, 2020. He was born on Sept. 29, 1950. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Every Child, in direct partnership with the Department of Human Services, launched a comprehensive statewide emergenc…
Ida A. Lane passed into Jesus's arms on April 6, 2020 at her home in Salem, Oregon. Ida was born on October 29, 1937 in LaGrande, Oregon, the …
