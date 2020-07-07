Ricky Lane

Ricky Lane 

Ricky was born in Tillamook Oregon to Clyde Abraham Lane and Bernice Vista Fletcher Lane. Rick grew up in Hebo and attended Hebo Grade School and Nestucca Union High School. He went on to graduate from Lane Community College. He spent his adult life in South Tillamook County. He was a long-time contractor and loved building houses and remodeling. He was very talented and could build anything requested. Rick ended his journey with Donna, his wife and companion of 38 years, by his side. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Bernice; sisters – Nonie Wharton (Jim); Carol Heinen (Dean); brothers – Tom Lane (Velda); Jerry Lane (Barbara). Rick is survived by wife Donna Lane, step children – Janine McGrath; Kayla and Kenny Eichelberg. Nephew Jay Lane (Denise) and Randy Wharton (Rose); Nieces Pam Peterson and Melody Lane. Numerous great nephews and nieces. A celebration of life will be held on July 11, 2020 at the Hebo Fire Station from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A lunch will be served. Please come and celebrate a life well lived.

Online Poll

What are you doing to stay safe from COVID-19?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.