Ricky was born in Tillamook Oregon to Clyde Abraham Lane and Bernice Vista Fletcher Lane. Rick grew up in Hebo and attended Hebo Grade School and Nestucca Union High School. He went on to graduate from Lane Community College. He spent his adult life in South Tillamook County. He was a long-time contractor and loved building houses and remodeling. He was very talented and could build anything requested. Rick ended his journey with Donna, his wife and companion of 38 years, by his side. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Bernice; sisters – Nonie Wharton (Jim); Carol Heinen (Dean); brothers – Tom Lane (Velda); Jerry Lane (Barbara). Rick is survived by wife Donna Lane, step children – Janine McGrath; Kayla and Kenny Eichelberg. Nephew Jay Lane (Denise) and Randy Wharton (Rose); Nieces Pam Peterson and Melody Lane. Numerous great nephews and nieces. A celebration of life will be held on July 11, 2020 at the Hebo Fire Station from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A lunch will be served. Please come and celebrate a life well lived.
- Tillamook County confirmed COVID-19 case count at 15
- Fatal Crash on Hwy 101 - Tillamook County
- County discusses mask-wearing in courthouse, public indoor spaces
- DMV completes successful system replacement, begins offering Real ID
- Rockaway Beach Police respond to graffiti on cedar tree in Nature Preserve
- Fire season officially starts
- Letter: Destroying history
- Letter: Get the facts, but get all of them
- Oceanside, Cape Meares featured in study on drinking water quality
- Freddy Vermilyea
Commented
- Are you comfortable with the pandemic "phase" our county is currently operating under for restrictions? (3)
- Seventh confirmed COVID-19 case in Tillamook County, county discusses masks (2)
- Letter: Am I the only one overwhelmed? (1)
- COVID-19 testing in Tillamook County (1)
- Manzanita Mayor Mike Scott announces candidacy for third term (1)
- Two new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Tillamook County (1)
- Land conservancy awarded $2.1M to help create Rainforest Reserve (1)
- Tillamook County Leadership discusses governor’s opt-in face mask guidance (1)
- Guest column: Express your concerns with pesticides spraying near watersheds, towns (1)
- City manager, public works director resigns from Bay City (1)
For many years, the Friends of Netarts Bay Watershed, Estuary, Beach, and Sea (WEBS) has sponsored educational progra…
Sixteen teams in two divisions hit the fairways of Alderbrook Golf Course last week for the second week of league matches.
Sixteen teams in two divisions hit the fairways of Alderbrook Golf Course last week for the second week of league matches.
Elyse passed away peacefully at OHSU June 25, 2020 at the age of 28 after prolonged medical problems. COVID 19 was not a cause.
