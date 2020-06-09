Richelle Rene Gollon, 51, passed away in Tillamook, Oregon on April 16, 2020, due to complications from diabetes. Richelle was born on September 21, 1968 in Tillamook, Oregon to Henry L. Gollon and Judy L. Gollon (Warren). Richelle attended school in Tillamook, graduating from Tillamook High School in 1986.
Richelle attended Tillamook Bay Community College for one year while waiting for her younger sister (LeAnn) to graduate so they could attend Western Oregon State College in Monmouth. Richelle graduated from Western Oregon with a degree in Psychology and Sociology. After living in the Salem area for several years, Richelle moved back to Tillamook. Richelle worked for Don Averill Trucking where she developed an interest in accounting. Richelle earned her MBA in Accounting from Marylhurst College during her tenure at Tillamook County Creamery Assn., where she worked for the last 20 years and was their Senior Cost Analyst when she passed. Richelle’s TCCA (Creamery) family was really important to her.
Richelle was the first to volunteer for any event for helping others, school projects, community projects and work projects. Richelle was instrumental in forming the local Oregon Coast Futbol Club. Her passion and love for soccer and for the youth of her community was always first in her thoughts. Richelle’s pride and joy was her two sons and her favorite vacation was taking her boys to Disneyland. She was overjoyed with the birth of her granddaughter, Avery and could hardly wait to take her to Disneyland.
Richelle is survived by her husband, Demecio Calles Andrade, two sons: Brennon Calles(Marissa) and Benji Calles, and one grand-daughter, Avery Rose Calles; two sisters: Tami Leith (Tom) of Clackamas, OR; LeAnn Parker (Holly) of Vancouver, WA; two nieces: Lexus Castelli and Bailey Parker; two nephews: Kyle Sanchez and Kody Leno; one great-nephew and one great-niece.
Memorial services for Richelle will not be held at this time due to the current health crisis. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Richelle’s favorite non-profit organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.