Richard W. Forbes was born in Grants Pass, Ore. to Herbert and Evelyn Forbes on May 13, 1946, and passed away in Tillamook, Ore. Sept. 30, 2021.
Richard served in the Marine Corps during Vietnam. In later years, he enjoyed self-employment with a mini-blinds business as well as driving school buses for schools in Brookings and Neah-Kah-Nie, Oregon.
Richard enjoyed many things, but his favorite pastimes were fishing, hunting and traveling.
He is held closely in memory by his cherished family: daughter Shannon Forbes; sons Tim (Heidi) Forbes and Ron (Brandy) Forbes; sisters Patricia Forbes, Kathy Forbes, Annette Waldon, Sue Grothjohn and Dede Noble; brothers John (Kathy) Forbes and Herbie Forbes; granddaughter Lila Forbes, and grandsons Maverick and Oliver Forbes.
Richard will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore. No services have been scheduled at this time.
