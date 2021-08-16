Richard Kofoed

Richard Peter Kofoed, son of Allan Peter Kofoed and Mary Winningham Kofoed, died Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:10 p.m. in his home on Whiskey Creek Road. He was born March 20, 1946, graduated from Tillamook County High School in 1964, served in the U.S. Army for three years and graduated from Memphis State University in 1970. He was a member of Ocean Breeze Baptist Church, Netarts Community Club, Friends of Netarts Bay, and supported the Netarts Fire Department, Netarts Water District, the Whiskey Creek Fish Hatchery, and other civic organizations. He retired from the Tillamook Cheese Factory. Previous employments include the Commercial Appeal newspaper in Memphis, Tenn. and the Air National Guard in Portland, Ore. Richard was keenly interested in Whiskey Creek, the area of his birth. He treasured the many people he met on life's journey. Richard was a seemingly serious person in all that he encountered. His well-ordered life included multiple files detailing interests and areas of study including religion, cooking, sewing, gardening, fishing, kayaking, square dancing, photography, literature, and instructions on almost any topic. In newspaper employment, he had a responsibility for the obituary column and he related the dedication to this important work. It is a personal enrichment to reflect on the life of my brother and to view the books he read and the notes of their content and relevance to him. I regret that he did not write his own obituary, but in a sense he did. His ideals were of work and commitment to the values of God, country and humanity. There was interest in protection of earthly life with a strong belief in the Heavenly life to follow. He was generous with his resources and abilities. Richard is loved by his family. He not only lived in a beautiful place, but among truly beautiful people. His family are most grateful for the acts of love and caring given to him in sickness and health and to us as well. We remain most thankful. God lives and reigns forever! May God bless you.

He is survived by his sister Margaret K. Warnock and her children;

• Mary Frances (Jeff) Williamson

Grant, Sara and Allan

• Elizabeth (Bill) Clements

• William (Ashley) Warnock

William, Bonnie and Peter

Nieces and Nephews

• Monte (Tina) Kofoed

Derek and Hannah

• Andrew (Jana) Kofoed

Cooper

• Jamie (Michael) Mulick

Jackson, Morgan, Landon and Ryan

· Tom (Jackie) Kofoed

Lucy and Olivia

Service information

Aug 17
Service
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
2:00PM
Ocean Breeze Baptist Church
2500 Nielsen Road
Tillamook, Oregon 97141
