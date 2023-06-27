Richard Lee Stanfill, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, peacefully passed away on June 13, 2023, at his home with his wife, Patricia, daughter Calli and son-in-law by his side. Born on December 19, 1934 to Thomas Kenneth Stanfill and Lillian Marie Hutchens in Portland, Oregon.
He is survived by his wife Patricia and 4 daughters Lorene Blakeney, Teresa Mock, Calli Mock (Tom), Debbie Carr (Mike), 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and a brother Terry Stanfill (Wanda).
Although his passing brings immense sadness, Richard is reunited in heaven with his daughter Dawna Ullman and grandson Nicholas. He is also preceded in death by his brothers Floyd, Clarence, Thomas, and sisters Edith, Esther, and Waneta.
He served in the army in communications during the Korean war and worked at Freightliner for 18 years as a Components Manager. After leaving Freightliner he decided to follow his dream of wood carving and owning his own businesses while buying and selling real estate up until in his late 80’s with his wife’s faithful help. Many will remember his first business, Netarts Table Factory. He led a remarkable life full of love, accomplishments, and cherished memories. His legacy lives on through his letters to officials “trying to make it a better tomorrow” for his family, friends, and others. Many will remember him fondly as a great storyteller and generous soul. He loved to play cards at the Elks and was referred to as the “Grand Wizard” and “Tricky Dickie” as he skillfully cleared the table.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate caregivers at hospice, whose kindness and support brought comfort during his final days.
Upon his wishes there shall be no graveside service.
There will be a celebration of life held at the Moose Lodge on August 20, 2023 at 3:00 pm in Tillamook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.