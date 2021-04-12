Richard Lane Burlingame, of Scappoose, Garibaldi, and Libby, Mont., passed away on Jan. 15, 2021, at the home of Vern and Patty Burlingame. Rick was born in Compton, California, on Aug. 17, 1944, the third child of Harold Vernon and Edith Lyle Conway Burlingame. His father Harold worked in the shipyards of nearby Long Beach during World War II, and after the war the family moved to some land Harold had bought in the Antelope Valley, northeast of Los Angeles. Harold built a shop and large house on the property while working construction in the area, and Rick, his sister Jerri, and his older brother Vernon all attended school there up through high school at Palmdale High.
Rick did most of his growing up on the desert, but it was the sea that he loved. He joined the Navy mid way through high school, and after a four year stint he joined the merchant marine and spent several years as a fireman on freighters in the South China Sea, sailing the waters of Thailand and Vietnam. He had many good stories of adventures in southeast Asia, and when he’d get back to the States he’d buy a car and head for Las Vegas, not always coming back with the car. But in 1969 he decided it was time to settle down, and he married the love of his life, Linda Diane Varner, and soon after their son David Lee was born they headed north, thinking of Alaska but finding Portland a pretty good place for a young family. Son Samuel was born in 1974, about the time Rick started working at Oregon Steel. Over the next 30 years Rick hunted and fished and sailed sailboats and fishing boats all around the Columbia River and offshore. He and Linda moved to Scappoose and lived on a floating home and made many friends in that tight-knit community. In 2003 Linda passed away, and not long after, Rick retired from Oregon Steel and moved to Garibaldi, where he could fish and crab, and walk the docks. After a couple years there he felt it was time to get a little closer to family, and moved to Libby, Montana, where his brother Vern and Vern’s wife Patty had a nice home near the Kootenai River. He settled in close by and they had several years of good fishing and good stories before a sudden diagnosis of cancer slowed him down. He was a stand-up guy to the end, much loved, and will be much missed. He is survived by sons David Lee of Cuyahoga, Ohio, and Sam of Aurora, Colorado; grandson Raymond; brothers Vernon, of Libby, Montana, and Ron, of Portland, Oregon; sister Jerrilyn Gibson of Rocklin, California, and Cathy Walker of Round Rock, Texas; nieces and nephews Efram Burlingame, Sara Burlingame, Connie Gibson, Janet Greutert, Sarah Burlingame, Evan Burlingame, Stella Burlingame, Anne Burlingame, Haley Walker, and many grand-nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held June 19, 2021 in Libby Montana, at the Fred Brown Pavillion. Friends and family are invited to attend. Rick will be interred at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland at a later date. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects. For more information contact Patty Burlingame at 511 Nevada Ave, Libby, MT 59923
Rick will be interred at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore., on July 16 at 1 p.m.; friends and family are welcome to pay their respects.
