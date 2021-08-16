Richard L. Blum was born Aug. 16, 1935 to Lester and Virginia Blum (Sutton) in Marshfield, Wis. and passed away July 31, 2021 in Oregon. Richard grew up in the Marshfield area and after graduating high school entered the Air Force. After serving his country he worked for Family Publications as well as making and selling barnwood furniture and frames. He later owned the Northwoods Shopper in Solon Springs, Wisconsin and then led a vagabond sales life with his wife Carol for a short period of time. Eventually they moved to Tillamook where they owned and operated the Tillamook Shopping Guide where his daughter Vicki and Carol’s daughter Kelly worked with them.
Richard enjoyed fishing and hunting as well as riding four-wheelers.
Richard is survived by his wife Carol, three daughters; Victoria Mothes (Lee), Karen Schleis (Jay) and Ann Kox (Brian), one son Michael Blum (Judy). Two sisters; LaFae Blum, Marilyn Surprise (Louis) and one brother James Blum. Grandchildren; Kathrine Mothes, Alison (Rodney) Zimmerman, Madeleine Mothes, Jena (Jon) Lowczys, Daniel Schleis, Garret Schleis, Sam (Anna) Vembu, Julian Dylan, Mackinnley Kox, and great grandchildren Junah, Virginia, Malina and Davy.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents Virginia and Lester Blum, brothers Clifford and Robert Blum and one daughter Sharon Blum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.