Richard “Kirk” Smith of Tillamook, Oregon passed away at his home on Feb. 2, 2020. Kirk was born on Dec. 30, 1968 to Jim and Carol Smith in Outlook, Washington.
Kirk loved spending time with his parents and family. He was the youngest of six kids, so he was very close and treasured the memories he made with his mom and dad. Kirk was a graduate of Perry Tech in Yakima, Washington, worked at Darigold and then on to Tillamook Cheese Factory until his illness.
Kirk was known for his beautiful bright smile, sense of humor, and how smart he was. Kirk loved to go ride his motorcycle, shoot his guns, go on camping trips, hunting and fishing. One of his favorite places to go was sister Deb’s Ranch off Highway 14, mile marker 120. We will be having his memorial and a shootout at the ranch, where there will be a shooting range set up to shoot your guns in honor of Kirk. RSVP by contacting Gianna.
Surviving Kirk is his wife Gianna Rachelle Smith, son Joshua Smith and wife Taylor, granddaughter Ellie Smith, Kirk’s daughter Porsha Webb and husband Steve, grandson Harley Webb and all of Kirks brothers and sisters. His parents James Walter Smith and Dina Carol Smith precede him in death.
Please come join us to honor Kirk!
