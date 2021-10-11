Richard was born Oct. 11, 1944 to Claire (Mac) and Gladys McMillan in Red Wing, Minn. He passed away on Oct. 3, 2021 at the Nehalem Valley Care Center in Wheeler, Ore.
Richard was raised in Red Wing until the family moved to Woodburn, Ore. in 1954. In 1957, the family moved to Bay City, Oregon where Richard attended Bay City Grade School and graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School in 1963.
After high school, Richard worked at McRae and Sons Handle Factory, Oregon¬ Washington Plywood and spent some time in the US Army. He enjoyed going for walks, hanging out at the Tillamook airport and playing Bingo.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Claire and Gladys McMillan. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Karen and Tom Dye. Nieces Jamie (Kellen) Hendrickson, Caitlin (Kaze) Munoz and Nephew Sean (Kat) Richards and his Great Nieces: Natalie Hendrickson and Quinn Richards. Great Nephews Dylan Hendrickson and Layne Munoz.
Memorial contributions may be made to Portland Shriners Hospital for Children.
Richard will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Wauds Funeral Home.
