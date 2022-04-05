Richard Allen Flory

Beloved husband and father, Richard ‘Rick’ Flory, a 45-year resident of Tillamook, passed away at home on Thursday February 24, 2022, at the age of 75. Richard was born on November 8, 1946, in Spokane, WA., to Earl Leroy and Rose Marie (Racanelli) Flory. He graduated from South Salem High School in 1965 and Mount Angel College in 1970.
Rick joined the United States Marine Corps and attended Officer Candidate School in Quantico, VA. He was selected to the 29 Palms Shooting Team, winning a bronze medal in the Western Division Match, earning selection to the US Marine Corps Shooting Team. Following his military service, Rick became a State of Oregon Parole Officer in Clatsop County and was selected to open the Oregon Parole & Probation office in Tillamook, where he served until his retirement in 1996. Rick was an excellent marksman and shared his skills in teaching marksmanship as a Certified Guest Instructor at the Oregon Board of Police Safety & Standards Training Unit. He volunteered his skills and services to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department as a Range Master/Instructor for Sheriff’s Officer shooting qualification and as an Evidence Technician. Rick enjoyed photography, traveling, gardening, fishing and hunting.
Rick married his wife, Melody (Simpson) Flory in Newport, OR December 23, 1996. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Melody Flory of Tillamook, his daughters Wendy Flory of Portland; Colleen Flory of Tigard; his brother Jim & Jean of Portland; niece Elizabeth Rilea of Portland; nephews Bryce Flory of Minnesota and Jeff Douglas of California and many cherished Flory cousins, Simpson in-laws and cousins.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Waud’s Funeral Home in Tillamook. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Marine Corps Association & Foundation.
