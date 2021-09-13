Richard Allen Barnard Jr, 52, of Idaville, formerly of Portland, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at Tillamook Hospital.
Richard was born on July 5, 1969 to Richard A. Barnard Sr. and Evelyn (Sassy) Calvert in Portland.
He is survived by his loving wife Kathrine A. Bramblett Barnard of Idaville and his amazing resilient children: Richard (Ricky) Scott Barnard Jr, Shaunessy Tiara Kai-ulani Barnard-Kalaman, Kaylee Tehani Kamalani Barnard-Kalaman of Hawaii and step-daughter Michelle L. Baramblett of Tacoma, Wash. Grandchildren: Boston, Kingsley-James, Samuel-John and Keh’lani and Ja’lani Additional extended family members and close friends: Angie, Joseph, Alfred, and Harold Hendricks.
Rob Lowry, Micky Nelson, Mike McFarland, Jason Drake, Sparkie Baker and Amazing community that loved him.
A celebration of life for “Richard” will be planned at a later date due to COVID-19. Thank you all for the love and support during this time of loss.
