Rhonda Marie Bye of Tillamook, Oregon passed away on April 20th, 2022. She had been battling a failing heart and other health complications. She passed away peacefully with herdaughters by her side.
Rhonda was born on February 22nd, 1964 in Portland, Oregon to Marvin Bye and Deloras Hall, both of whom have preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters; Ashley Thompson, Brittany Reeves, and Kristina Cullop. As well as her grandchildren; Bronx Valles, Cataleya Valles, Jeremiah Thompson, Ashton Cullop, Lilly Singharaj, Olivia Reeves, and Riley Reeves.
Rhonda was kind and funny. She loved to help and feed people, especially the people often forgotten by society. She was a free spirit who loved to wonder and enjoy the outdoors. From mushroom hunting, rock hounding, and long walks all over Tillamook. She was strong, smart, and resourceful. Always on the move. If you had a problem, she’d have a solution. She was a little wild at times and she was beautiful. She loved her girls and grandbabies and will be forever loved and missed.
“Though she be but little, she is fierce.”-Shakespeare
Celebration of Life
April 22nd, 2023 1 - 3 p.m. at the Tillamook First Christian Church
