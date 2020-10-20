Regina Marie Daughn passed away peacefully at Tillamook Regional Medical Center during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 7. The cause of death was heart failure. She was 77 years old.
Born on April 30, 1943 in San Diego, Calif., Regina graduated from San Diego State University, and moved with her family to Tillamook, Ore. in 1977, where she began to nurture her long-held interest in living in and restoring an old farm home; a home in which she resided until her death.
She later attended nursing school in Astoria, Ore. and began working at Tillamook Hospital, where she spent 15 years as a nurse, establishing close and abiding friendships with her colleagues, several of whom were able to say goodbye prior to her passing.
Upon her retirement, Regina spent time traveling overseas, visiting destinations across Europe with her children. Throughout her life Regina was an avid reader, always with one or more books in process, enjoyed walking on the beach, and working in her garden.
She is survived by her three, loving children; Natalie Fuller of Portland, Ore.; Jason Daughn of Oceanside, Ore.; and Mercia Daughn of San Diego, Calif; as well as by her former husband, Jim Daughn, of Atherton, Calif., to whom she remained close friends throughout her life. She is also survived by one grandchild, whose love and companionship she dearly treasured.
Above all, Regina will be remembered by those who knew her as a kind and loving soul. She was gentle, friendly, and had an exceptionally giving spirit. She rests now with her father, mother, and brother, all of whom preceded her in death. Be at peace, Regina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.