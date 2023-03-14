Rebecca Drake

Becky was born to Robert and Joy Larsen on September 20, 1961 in Washington. She passed away in Portland Oregon on Feb. 28, 2023 after a battle with cancer.
Becky is survived by her children; Christine (Joe) Morgan of Cloverdale, Oregon, Anthony Lane of Tillamook, Oregon, Stephanie Drake of Bend, Oregon, Shawn Drake of Portland, Oregon. Siblings Rob Larsen of Tillamook, Oregon, Monte Derrick and Michael “Tater” Derrick of Tillamook and Father Michael Derrick Sr. of Tillamook, Oregon.
Becky also has 5 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter her “Little Princess”
Becky enjoyed spending time with her family and her “Bestie” Callie Mock (Tom).
She is preceded in death by her son, Roger Lane Jr and Mother Joy Derrick and father Bob Larsen.
Funeral services will be held on March 11th, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Tillamook Church of the Nazarene.
