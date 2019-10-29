Rebecca (Becky) Lee Koontz Huntington was born December 30, 1952, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She died of a sudden illness on October 23, 2019, in Albuquerque.
Becky’s Family moved back to Brownsville, Oregon in 1954. The Koontz Family then moved to Tillamook, Oregon in 1963, where Becky grew up. She met her husband Dewayne in high school. They reconnected a couple of years later and were married in 1975.
They lived in Tillamook until 2016, when Becky and Dewayne moved to Albuquerque to be near their son Jamie and his family.
Becky was a loving Daughter, Mother, and Grandmother. She loved her family, cooking, and raising chihuahuas.
Becky is survived by husband Dewayne, son Jamie, mother Patricia Koontz, brother Kelly Koontz, four grandsons and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Dick Koontz. She will be missed by all. No services at Becky’s request.
