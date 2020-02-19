Raymond Richard Miller was born Sept. 18, 1930 in Portland, Oregon, to Nick Miller and May Peterson. He passed away Dec. 13, 2019 in Cloverdale, Oregon, at the age of 89.
Raymond is survived by his brother Jack, his five sons (Mark, Greg, Donovan, Charles, and Raymond Jr.) and his daughter Marci Vancil. In addition, he leaves behind twenty-one grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Raymond was not only a great father, decorated Marine and husband, but a great friend to all as well. He was loved by all who knew him, and he now gets to be reunited in Heaven with his beautiful wife Shirlie, whom he lost April 27, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.