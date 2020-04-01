Raymond Charles Neubig Jr. was born in Columbus, Ohio on November 13, 1930 to Raymond & Eleanor (Dauer) Neubig. He grew up in the German Village with his sister and two brothers. Ray served in the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic after which he moved to Oregon. There he went to work for the Department of Forestry where he met Elsie Knope. They married in 1955. While raising their family, Ray worked nights for the City of Portland. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Portland and later a master’s degree from Pacific University in Forest Grove. The family moved to Carlton and he began his 26 year teaching career at Carlton Elementary School where passed on his passion for math and science to his students. Being a teacher provided him the opportunity to spend summers sport and commercial fishing with his children. In 1984 Ray married Coreen “Kay” Johnson. They had much in common and particularly loved their annual camping/fishing trips to Paulina Lake. After retiring from teaching he did home repairs and remodeling. He built their new home in Bay City with the help of family and friends. Ray served nearly 30 years in the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 63. He was an avid fisherman and boater and loved to cross country ski with his wife and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Ray is survived by his brother Marvin Neubig, sons Christopher Neubig (Kate), Raymond Neubig III (Leotha), Scott Neubig (Cindy), daughter Ella Purdue, and stepchildren Cindy Neil (Danny), Cristy Peters (Mark), and Brian Johnson, 15+ grandchildren and multiple great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Norman Neubig, sister Shirley Vesco, son Steven Neubig and daughter Susan Neubig. Thank you to all the members of Brighton Hospice for your care. The memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider sending a donation to the Yamhill County Historical Museum at https://yamhillcountyhistory.org/product/donate-to-yamhill-county-historical-society/
The memorial will be held at a later date.
