Raymond Alise Steyaert Sr. was born May 6, 1929 in Sherwood, Oregon to Frank and Anna Steyaert and passed away Feb. 9, 2020 in Tillamook, Oregon at the age of 90.
Raymond married Laura Janet Gruhlke and was married 53 before she passed away in 2007.
He had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed sport and commercial fishing and gardening.
Raymond is survived by his son Raymond Steyaert Jr. and his wife Kathy, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many loving friends.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home, Tillamook.
