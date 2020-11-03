Randy Lyle McMellon passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2020, in Tillamook, Ore. He was born in Springfield, Oregon, on September 27, 1955, to Harold Ray and Betty Carlean McMellon. He spent much of his young life in Oregon and Arkansas, and graduated from Nestucca High School in 1973.
Randy learned to work hard at a young age. As a teenager he worked with his grandmother at Chase Farms in Springfield, Oregon, and with his father at Oceanlake Sand and Gravel in Lincoln City, Oregon. He also worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Lincoln City, and a local dairy farm. Randy studied mechanics securing positions at Tillamook Ford, Grunder Equipment Repair and Averill Trucking. Randy also bought a Mac Tool truck business and enjoyed servicing the coast. He then went to work for Interstate Distributing Co. and was there for 25 years.
Randy retired in 2015 spending days working on his house on the beautiful Nestucca River, enjoying the river and his dogs. Randy enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, clamming, crabbing, and bird watching. He enjoyed old western movies, collecting brass figures, gardening, making bird houses and spending time with family and friends. Randy had a big and helpful heart, to those near and dear to him. He was a beloved son, brother, father and friend.
Randy leaves his son, Mark McMellon, daughter, Melissa McMellon, grandchildren James Keller and Thomas McMellon, brothers, Rudy, Roger and Rory McMellon, sister, Karla McMellon, many nephews and nieces, extended family and friends.
