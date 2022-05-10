Randy Harold Powell born May 11, 1962 in Crescent City, Calif. To Alberta Gillett/Agaliotis. He sadly passed away on April 23, 2022 of a brain aneurysm, at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland.
He lived most of his life in Tillamook, attending Tillamook High School and received his GED in 1979. He worked a number of different types of jobs which included working for Bob Wirth Motors as an auto-body man and working on his late Uncle Joe Donaldson’s Dairy Farm.
Randy was a loving and caring person who shared a special bond with his mom. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his mom, Alberta, step-father SD Agaliotis, Aunt Louise Taggart, Uncle Tom Linton, numerous cousins and friend, Mark Decker.
Your Life was a Blessing, Your Memory a Treasure, You are Loved beyond Words and will be Missed beyond measure.
A Memorial Service will be held on May 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. a the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Tillamook.
