Randall “Randy”Wayne Sisson was born on March 1, 1962 in Salem, Oregon to Kenneth and Mary (Hawkins) Sisson. Randy passed away in Tillamook, Oregon on September 20, 2019. He grew up in South Tillamook County and attended Nestucca High School. Before finishing high school he joined the United States Army. Upon completing his service Randy worked many jobs in the logging industry and later became a mechanic, working locally in the area. Randy’s love of his life were his friends and family and he treasured time spent with them. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, drawing and working on car projects.
Randy was preceded in death by his biological mother Mary Christine Hawkins and by his wife Sandy (Nelson) Sisson.
He leaves behind to honor his life his loving family.
Parents - Kenneth and Janice Sisson of Arizona
Siblings -
Danny Watts and wife Vivian and family of California City, California
Ronald Sisson and wife Melody and family of Cloverdale, Oregon
Toby Watts and wife Kimberly and family of Salem, Oregon
Shelly Sisson and daughter Pam of Bay City, Oregon
Timmy Watts of Las Cruces, New Mexico
And by many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in Bay City on October 5, 2019 starting at 1 PM at the Landing Restaurant and family style potluck at Bay City Oddfellows Hall at 4 PM. Arrangements are in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
