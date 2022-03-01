Rae was born in Portland, April 26, 1951. He is survived by his wife Laura. They were married 34 years. He has three daughters, Sarah, Renee and katie and one step-son Joshua and eight grandchildren. Rae attended Beaverton High School and graduated from Lynnfield College in McMinnville, Or. He taught school in Sheridan for several years. Rae worked for Albertson’s for 16 years and retired in 2001. He volunteered for the city of Rockaway Beach on the Planning Commission Beautification Committee. Rae loved boating, fishing, crabbing and hunting. No service is planned at this time. Rae also loved baseball and per his request his ashes will be spread over his favorite ball field in Portland.

To plant a tree in memory of Rae Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

With the recent developments in Ukraine, where do you think the world is headed?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.