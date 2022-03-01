Rae was born in Portland, April 26, 1951. He is survived by his wife Laura. They were married 34 years. He has three daughters, Sarah, Renee and katie and one step-son Joshua and eight grandchildren. Rae attended Beaverton High School and graduated from Lynnfield College in McMinnville, Or. He taught school in Sheridan for several years. Rae worked for Albertson’s for 16 years and retired in 2001. He volunteered for the city of Rockaway Beach on the Planning Commission Beautification Committee. Rae loved boating, fishing, crabbing and hunting. No service is planned at this time. Rae also loved baseball and per his request his ashes will be spread over his favorite ball field in Portland.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Today
Articles
- Current E-Edition
- Be alert for landslides across northwest Oregon
- Tillamook County COVID-19 Weekly Update
- Important Weather update for the next few days Flood Watch / High Wind Warning
- Masks lifted for Oregon starting March 11
- Advisory: Coastal Flood Advisory until Tuesday
- When bombs hit home: Former Nestucca exchange student from Ukraine depicts invasion on Kyiv
- THH E-Edition for 3-1-22
- West Coast Offshore Wind Call Area Announcement Raises Concerns
- Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in March
Bulletin
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.