Phyllis Nadine Marti

Phyllis Nadine (Stephens) Marti was born May 23, 1931 in Santa Barbara, CA to Monte and Florence (Booth) Stephens.
Her early years were spent enjoying the California sunshine and beaches, with her 4 brothers.
The family moved to the Nehalem area when Phyllis was in her early teens.
Before graduation from Nehalem Union High School, she met “the catch of the county” (as she always told us) Henry (Hank) Marti. They were married May 6, 1951.
After winning a Veteran lottery land draw, they moved to the Columbia Basin in Eltopia, Washington to help pioneer the farmlands that required the grit and determination Phyllis had in abundance. There they raised 3 children, welcoming the extended family’s help in the summer times to work and make treasured memories. Hank passed in 1986, but the farm is still going strong today.
Phyllis was an exceptional seamstress, canned all their own fruits and vegetables from her gardens, and her Iris flower beds were stunning. She had busy hands. Even when she was sitting, she would be crocheting, quilting, knitting or embroidering. There’s not a home in the family that doesn’t have a cherished Phyllis handmade treasure.
Her vibrant outgoing personality filled up a room with her genuine, and at times, unfiltered wit. She drew people into the fun she was often creating.
Phyllis passed peacefully, with her family at her side, at OHSU on June 19, 2023.
We will miss her charming, caring soul, but we know her family and friends, on the other side, are welcoming her with open and joyous arms.
Survived by daughter Gail Maxwell (John), and their children Melia and son Hank; daughter Megan Butler (Chris), and their children Rhône and Rhyse; and son John (JT) Maxwell.
Daughter Cynthia Marti and her children son Damien Johnson (Lizzie); and son Richard Johnson (Jennifer), and their children Richard and Isabella.
Son Monte Marti (Carole), and their children Stephen Marti (Tayla), and their children Louisa and David; and son Shaun Marti.
Waud’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and the family thanks them for their compassionate guidance through this time.
Graveside services to be held July 1, 2023 at 11:00, American Legion Cemetery, Nehalem, Oregon followed by a gathering at the White Clover Grange, Mohler, Oregon. Donations can be made, in honor of Phyllis, to the following: Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MASS. 02481 or Franklin County Historical Society, 305 N 4th Ave, Pasco, WA 99301.
