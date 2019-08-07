Phyletha A Ellis was born June 1, 1930 in Canistota, South Dakota to Hugh and Katherine (Husman) Haron and passed away July 27, 2019 in Tillamook, Oregon at the age of 89.
On February 26, 1949, Phyletha married Clyde Ellis in Tillamook, Oregon.
Phyletha worked 40 years for the Tillamook County Creamery Association in the packaging department, retiring in 1988.
After her retirement, Clyde and Phyletha would travel to Yuma, Arizona for many years.
Phyletha is survived by her children, Steve (Carolyn) Ellis, Debra Ellis and Jon (Sheila) Ellis. 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Phyletha is preceded in death by her husband Clyde (51 years married), grandson Daren Ellis and brothers Hugh (Rip) Haron, Calvin Haron, Louis Haron and Delbert Haron.
A private inurnment will be held at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens, Tillamook, Oregon. The Ellis family would like to thank the Griffin House and Tillamook Hospice for their generous care.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home, Tillamook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.