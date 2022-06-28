Philip McInernery

Philip McInerney was born June 24th, 1959 to Laurence and Marie McInerney in Tillamook, Oregon and passed away unexpectedly June 16th, 2022 in Tillamook.
Philip began his education at Sacred Heart Academy in Tillamook where he met life-long friends, Sean Dooher and Matt Hogland. After graduating from Tillamook High School, Philip attended Pacific University for three years. Soon after, he moved to Hawaii where he sold lumber and other building materials with his good friend Matt Hogland.
Philip was a very talented piano player and a gifted song writer. He was also an author, publishing “The Limbic Highway (Our Galactic Connection)”. Despite a successful career, Philip was forced to take medical retirement due to complications from diabetes. Philip was devoted to family and helped care for his father and cared full-time for his mother after retiring from PBM in Hawaii.
Philip was also a member of the Elks Lodge in Tillamook and a member of the HooHoos, a fraternal and service organization involved in forest products.
Philip leaves behind a large circle of family, friends and colleagues. He is survived by his mother Mathou (Marie), brother Richard and sister Colette Babson; Two nephews, Adam and Andrew Babson; and former brother-in-law James Babson.
He was preceded in death by his father Laurence and older brother Fred.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.