Philip Martin McMahon, 80, of Tillamook, peacefully passed away on Aug. 11, from congestive heart failure.
Phil graduated from THS in 1961 and proudly served in the Air Force National Guard from 1961-1967. He went to trade school for sheet metal and HVAC, commuting while working full time for two years. On November 21, 1969 he married Linda. He and Linda moved back to Tillamook in 1973, and started McMahon Heating and Sheet Metal in 1974. They both retired in 2000 from P & L Heating, Sheet Metal & Roofing.
Phil had a great love of meeting new people and incorporating them into his life. He never met a stranger, and spent his life befriending and helping people. Phil and Linda had 3 children, but fostered and adopted many more over the years.
To say he enjoyed watching Notre Dame football would be an understatement; he really loved all things Notre Dame, and wasn’t afraid to share his enthusiasm for his favorite team. In 2016 he was able to fulfill his lifelong dream of visiting ND, and attending a football game.
He also enjoyed cruising in his 1941 Cadillac Convertible, and attending car shows and parades. He loved traveling the country and camping with Linda in their 5th wheel. He loved fishing, hunting and smoking fish in his spare time. His true passion was the sheet metal industry, building houses, sharing his construction skills with friends and family, and remodeling and doing home projects. He spent years fund raising and working, and then spearheaded the building of the Tillamook Elks RV park, which was one of his proudest accomplishments. He and Linda designed and built two homes, and remodeled one home.
Phil is survived by his wife Linda, of 51 years, children Crystal McMahon and Dave Noble, James McMahon, Shiela and Matthew Zerngast, bonus children, Michael and Janet Becker, Claire Jackson and Virgil Curtis, and Nichole Crossley, God daughter Amy Ranes, grandchildren Adrienne Hunter and Avian Wong, Vance Hunter, Marissa Zerngast, Ryley and Dakota Hartzell, Destiny Mendoza, Luke Bindreiff, Dustin Bindreiff, Whitney and Manuel Perez, great-grandchildren Emi Wong, Aubrianna Hartzell and Roxie Perez, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for Phil will be held at Tillamook First Christian Church (2203 4th St, Tillamook) on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. The service will also be streamed, for those wishing to attend remotely. A light meal will follow the service.
