Phil Magwood was a man who embodied the Latin phrase “suaviter in modo, tortiter in re”, Gently in manner, strongly in deed. His soft-spoken demeanor, kind and generous actions sometimes belied the rock granite resolve at his core. Phil loved his Lord God, his fellow man, his country and he especially loved Laura and their family! Philip Nelson Magwood was born in Minot, North Dakota on August 6th, 1949. He moved to Oregon a year later with his parents James and Alpha Magwood. He studied welding and auto mechanics at PCC for two years after graduating in 1968 from Laurelwood Academy in Gaston, OR. In 1970 Phil joined the United States Navy. He came home on leave, following bootcamp, and married Laura Moores in December 1970. They returned to Long Beach, CA where he was subsequently assigned to the USS Juneau LPD 10. The Juneau LPD 10 shipped out shortly thereafter transporting men, supplies, and equipment to various military ports as part of the Vietnam War. Phil and Laura returned to Oregon upon the completion of his military service. Over the next 12 years Phil worked in the shipyards and oil refineries doing pipe welding. 1982 Phil and Laura opened Magwood’s Welding in Nehalem where he was also in the volunteer Fire Dept. In later years Phil started Performance Welding & Fab, which lead him to work in various states like Nevada and Texas at asphalt plants, water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants and oil rigs. Ranging anywhere from 145 under the Sandy River inside 82” pipe to 250 feet in the air on top of a water tower. During this time Phil also taught welding at PCC Rock Creek. Performance Welding & Fab is where he retired. Phil loved being in nature and enjoyed hunting, fishing, clamming and kayaking. Many carefree days were spent with friends and family camping along the Nehalem River. A neighbor who could be counted upon in time of need, Phil was generous with his time and talents. He was an original board member with Northwest Dream Hunts, a nonprofit organization, created for the sole purpose of fulfilling hunting and fishing for children ages 12 to 21 that have been diagnosed with a terminal illness. Phil always had a project going, whether it was restoring an old pick-up or working on parts of their small acreage in Banks. Even after his disease began to take its toll, Phil “just kept going”. His huge spirit passed from this world to the next, and his powerful heart finally stopped, on June 22nd, 2023; after a courageous and resolute battle with cancer. Phil is survived by his wife of 52 years, Laura, his son Kevin and granddaughter Layla. He was a member of the Nehalem Rut Runners, a past member of the Tillamook Elks and member of the Beaverton Four Square Church for 30 years. A graveside service will be held on June 29th at 2 pm at the Nehalem American Legion Cemetery with a military honor guard. Reception to follow at the Calvary Bible Church in Manzanita. Waud’s Funeral Home, 1414 Third Street in Tillamook (503 842-7557) is handling arrangements. For those wishing to honor Phil with a donation, the family suggests Northwest Dream Hunts, PO Box 966, Warrenton OR 97146. Website Northwestdreamhunts.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Phil Magwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Keep transgender issues out of children’s library (6)
- GOP Walkout: Democrats warn of lost opportunities as GOP-led Senate walkout persists (1)
- HCP delayed, board of forestry announces (1)
- Letter: Live and let live (1)
- Student debt court decision affects hundreds of thousands of Oregonians (1)
- Walkout Ends: Senate Republicans return to state legislature (1)
- Oregon State leaders announce agreement and end the Senate Republican walkout (1)
- Massive Data Breach: ODOT issues consumer alert (1)
- State Accountability Committee holds first meeting, confronted over Senate walkout (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Keep transgender issues out of children’s library (6)
- GOP Walkout: Democrats warn of lost opportunities as GOP-led Senate walkout persists (1)
- HCP delayed, board of forestry announces (1)
- Letter: Live and let live (1)
- Student debt court decision affects hundreds of thousands of Oregonians (1)
- Walkout Ends: Senate Republicans return to state legislature (1)
- Oregon State leaders announce agreement and end the Senate Republican walkout (1)
- Massive Data Breach: ODOT issues consumer alert (1)
- State Accountability Committee holds first meeting, confronted over Senate walkout (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.