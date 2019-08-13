Funeral services will be held for Peter B Hoffert Jr. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Waud’s Funeral Home, Tillamook.
Peter was born April 21, 1932 in Roseburg, Oregon to Peter and Alice (Baxter) Hoffert and passed away August 7, 2019 in Tillamook, Oregon at the age of 87.
Peter graduated from Tillamook Catholic High School where he enjoyed sports. Peter served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and was honorable discharged in 1955.
He married Susan Christensen on May 21, 1960 in Tillamook, OR.
Peter worked several jobs in Tillamook, including logging, working at the plywood mill, Publishers, the Old Trapper Jerky Company and for Ferrell Gas as a driver.
Peter enjoyed cutting firewood, hunting and fishing and camping with his family.
Peter is survived by his 4 children: Gary Hoffert (Jodi), Genny Hoffert, Geoff Hoffert and Linda Hoffert-Hughes (Robert Sr.).
1 sister Irene Larkins.
11 grandchildren: Stephen, Zachery, Allen, Jennifer, Madison, Cody, Alexander and Sasha Hoffert, Rob Hughes Jr. (Ronda), Alan W. Cox II, and Ryan R Cox.
8 great grandchildren, Joshua Beaver, Sydney Sandoval, Orion Cox, Amelia Hughes, Ethan Hughes, Cadence Cox, Reiger and Cooper McColly.
Peter is preceded in death by his wife Susan, son Gregory Hoffert, brothers Jack, Alex and Dan Hoffert and sister Marcella Sabtine.
Interment will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Tillamook, OR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.