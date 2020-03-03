Penny was born on April 25, 1958 in Wheeler, Oregon. She passed away on Feb. 2, 2020 at her home in Nehalem. She was the third child of Helen and Joe Zagata.
As a child she was spirited, happy, curious and a little mischievous. There was never a dull moment as she and her cousin, who lived next door, invented ways of creating joyous havoc. She was the adored by her older brother and sister.
Penny was effervescent and friendly, and she loved her friends and was admired and loved in return. It was a joy to be around her and her infectious laughter. She worked hard and loved her work and was respected by those she worked with. She was the quintessential aunty to her loving nieces.
Penny was preceded in death by her father Joe in 1999. She is survived by her mother Helen, brother Larry and his wife Janice, sister Vikki Smith and nieces Mandy, Sadie, Alie and Katie as well as her grandniece and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Bible Church in Manzanita at 3 p.m. on March 22, 2020.
