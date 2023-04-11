Peggy Louise Renz

Peggy Renz, of Nehalem, passed away in her sleep on February 2, 2023, after battling a deteriorating medical condition she suffered within the past year. Peggy was a fighter and had strong determination to overcome her various health issues. She never let what life dealt her get her down. Her strong conviction, larger than life personality, and friendly smile will be missed by many.
Peggy was born on July 6, 1942, to Elmer and Billie (Bigham) Renz and grew up in Milwaukie, Oregon. She graduated from Milwaukie High School where she enjoyed being in theater and taking care of her three younger brothers. She later moved to Northwest Portland and was continually active in the community. She worked in social work and had a strong passion for helping others, which included tenure at Friendly House and Neighborhood House. She considered her colleagues part of her family.
She married John Wendeborn and raised two children while living in Portland before divorcing. In 2000, she married her soul mate, Glen Downs. They moved to Nehalem in 1998 where she quickly engaged in the communities of Nehalem, Garibaldi and Wheeler in various social and volunteer activities.
Peggy was an avid gardener and transformed her property to an oasis of plants, flowers and garden art, which many of her friends would come to see. She loved hosting family and friends in her gardens, and touring gardens around the Northwest. Her passions included canning, cooking and especially baking for which she was known to share with her neighbors and friends. She had a sharp sense of humor and had an affinity for “Tiara Tuesdays”.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers and her husband, Glen Downs. Peggy is survived by her sons, Rourke Wendeborn (Linda), Duggan Wendeborn, and stepchildren, Guy Downs (Shonnie), Shelly Brenner (Dave), brother Bill Renz, and 7 grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Merten Vineyards, 17420 NW Solberger Rd, North Plains OR, on Friday, April 21st from 12 pm to 4 pm, with tributes starting at 1:30. All are welcome to attend.
