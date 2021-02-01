Peggy Ann Jones was born on Aug. 30, 1954 to Katherine and Rex Wheeler. She had two older brothers, Duane and Jimmy, and a little sister, Nancy. Peggy joined the Army Aug. 6, 1973 and completed it with a degree in Occupational Therapy. She then moved to Cloverdale, Oregon, where she met and married Terry Jones. She lived in Bay City for a couple of years, while they started their family, and finally moved to Pleasant Valley. Peggy was a lifelong and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and even volunteered for a few years at the Kitten Kaboodle thrift store in Tillamook.
On Jan. 17, 2021, after a decades long fight with Polycystic Kidney Disease, Peggy was called back to heaven. She is survived by her husband Terry Jones, children Katherine Jones and Jesse Jones, and grand-children Seth Jones and Kendall Jones.
Funeral service will be Feb. 6, 2021 @ 11 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tillamook (4200 12th St.).
