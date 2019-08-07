Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Paul John Wostel on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tillamook, Oregon.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will start at 10:30 AM.
Paul was born April 30, 1937 in Tillamook, Oregon to Rudy and Elsie (Blank) Wostel and passed away July 29, 2019 in Tillamook, Oregon at the age of 82.
Paul lived in Tillamook his entire life. He graduated from Tillamook Catholic High School. Paul served in the Army from 1960 t0 1966 and was honorably discharged.
He then worked for Diamond Lumber Plywood Mill and Louisiana Pacific Plywood Mill and then for the Tillamook County Creamery Association until his retirement.
Paul was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus and the Tillamook Elk’s Lodge.
He enjoyed hunting, cutting firewood and spending time at the cabin.
Paul is survived by his siblings, Elizabeth Severns of Tillamook, OR ., Rudy Wostel of The Dalles, OR. and June Wostel of Portland. His long time companion Deanna Beeler and family.
Nieces and nephews: Debbie Tupper of Tillamook, OR., Linda Shafer of Dallas, TX., Dianne Davis (Charles) of Longs, SC, Randy Wostel of The Dalles, OR., Sheila Nix of Longs, SC., and Ron Wostel (Zandra) of Tallahassee, FL.
Great nieces and nephews: Melissa Woods (Greg) of Beaver, OR., and Chris Tupper (Tara) of Salem, OR. And many more extended family members.
Paul is preceded in death by his sisters Dorothy Wostel and Mary Brooks.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Knights of Columbus at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Interment with military honors will be held at 1:30 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home, Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.