With heavy hearts we announce the loss of our husband; brother; uncle and friend. Paul 77, of Tillamook Oregon, fought a valiant fight after a long journey after an ATV accident. He is in heaven with his son Dusty and survived by his wife and lifelong love along with seven siblings and several nephews and nieces.
A celebration of his wonderful life was held on Nov. 30, 2019. Send any memorials or flowers to wife Donna at 35432 Spence St. St. Helens OR 97051.
