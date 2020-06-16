Paul Allen Reeder, born in Tillamook, Oregon on January 28th, 1959 passed away on Monday, June 8th, 2020 at age 61 and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Paul graduated Tillamook High School in 1977 and continued on for a year of college in Rexburg. Paul was a passionate man of many talents and trades. His career kicked off when he began working for the Veteran Affairs fixing and repairing homes, inside and out. He proved himself worthy of being a respectable handyman and put his general contracting license to good use. Paul married Deborah Wyss on August 26th, 1989; Married for 31 years. Together they built a loving home and raised 5 wonderful sons. Paul was a dreamer! After buying his first dump truck in 1992, he took his skills to the next level with bigger toys, clearing land and doing odd end jobs all over Tillamook County. He was the proud owner of a company he built from the ground up, “Paul Reeder Construction”. A well-known trucking and excavation company anyone in the Tillamook County could trust. Paul’s physical demeanor in the community earned him the nicknames “Reeder, The Big Guy,” and “Gentle Giant.” Paul will be remembered for his love of the water and his eagle eye for spotting a vast variety of equipment. His family will forever cherish the long drives with him to inspect equipment which often led to stopping by the marinas to admire the boats. He will be forever missed by his beloved family and friends.
Paul Reeder is survived by his loving wife Deborah Reeder of Tillamook, Oregon, his five sons; Johnathan Reeder of Albany, Oregon, Benjamin Reeder of Provo, Utah, Matthew Reeder of Tillamook, Oregon, Nathan Reeder of Tillamook, Oregon, Jared Reeder of Tillamook, Oregon. His parents Perry and Sharon Reeder of Oceanside, Oregon. His siblings Julie Bruner of Oceanside, Oregon, Jill Eveland of Madras, Oregon, Sarah MacDonald of Oceanside, Oregon, Charles Reeder of Oceanside, Oregon. His granddaughter, Sariah Reeder of Albany, Oregon. And numerous other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Waud’s Funeral Home on June 20, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment will be held at Gales Creek Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
