Patrick was born in Tillamook on Sept. 18, 1953 to Cyril and Loretta Jacob and passed away in Tillamook on Feb. 13, 2021 at the age of 67 after suffering a stroke. Patrick lived the majority of his life in Tillamook, having moved away a few times but always returning home.
He worked for various logging companies as well as cutting cedar. He eventually opened and operated Tillamook RV Repair.
Patrick never met a stranger, always had a joke and had a huge heart, helping anyone who needed it. He loved doing anything outdoors, including camping, hunting, fishing, crabbing, rock hounding, picking chanterelle mushrooms and spending time with his family and friends.
Patrick Jacob was preceded in death by his parents, son Thorin and brothers David, Thomas and Andrew. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer and her mother Lynne, his brothers Dennis, Joseph (Diana), Matthew (Ernie), Cyril (Annie) and sisters Yvonne (Keith), Diane, Frances, and Nancy (Ed) and numerous nieces and nephews.
