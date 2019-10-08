Patrick Earl Newman was born August 14, 1937 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Lloyd and Ida (Metzler) Newman and passed September 19, 2019 in Lincoln City, Oregon at the age of 82.
Patrick was raised and attended school in western Washington. He went straight into the Coast Guards after school and began a lifetime career.
The Coast Guard boot camp took place in California. He served our country during Viet Nam with the Coast Guard and before the war, Patrick worked at many small boat stations along the coast, including, Newport, Depoe Bay, Tillamook and the Columbia River Light Ship where he earned the title of Chief Warrant Officer. Patrick was stationed at Guard Island in Alaska, in Texas as a Marine Inspector, San Francisco Bay Area and finally retiring from Portland, Oregon.
He retired to Nehalem and spent his time traveling with the Prevost Bus Nuts Club.
He had a passion for working on, and taking care of his Prevost Bus. He once traveled all across the United States.
Patrick enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of the Chief Warrant Officers Association.
Patrick is survived by his companion Sherry Lyster Newman of Nehalem, OR and his son Pat Newman of Longview, WA.
