Patricia Louise Cassady (Cook) 

Patricia (Pat) Louise Cassady (Cook), age 93, died peacefully at her home in Vancouver, Washington on January 24, 2022. She was lovingly attended to by her children and Peacehealth hospice after having a stroke the previous week.
Pat was born to Thomas and Eva Cook on December 23,1928 in Baker, Oregon. Her first home was at the Rock Creek Power plant near Haines, Oregon where she developed a life-long appreciation for nature and hard work. She reminisced fondly of her childhood: riding to Muddy Creek Elementary on a horse named Snap, bounding on granite boulders in Rock Creek and marveling at the wooden flume that carried water to the power plant. Her family moved to Vancouver in 1941 and she graduated from Vancouver High School in 1946. She attended Good Samaritan Training School for Nurses in Portland, Oregon where she earned her Registered Nursing Degree. Pat began her career as a nurse at Vancouver Memorial Hospital and then worked at a medical clinic in Vancouver after her marriage. When Pat became a mother, she put her nursing career on hold to raise her family. Once all of her children were in school she became a consummate volunteer. At Harney Elementary school she was ever-present in the health room, HOSTS Reading Program or driving a car full of athletes to their sporting events. Volunteering for the local Red Cross was also a passion she was committed to. She volunteered at blood drives around the county and arranged for other volunteers to help out at the blood drives for many years.
Pat married William Donald (Don) Cassady on July 3,1954. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in 2021. Pat earned the nick name “Powerful Katrinka” given by Don who was astonished by her strength and fortitude. Together they raised six children and enjoyed large family gatherings regularly. Pat’s intuition and intelligence were very instrumental in Don’s success as a local architect. She was an avid gardener and maintained a magnificent garden wherever she and Don were living. Pat expressed her love through her wonderful cooking. She took great pleasure in preparing delicious food for her family and friends. Pat remained active her entire life. She was an avid walker, until the week before her passing, and could regularly be seen striding through her neighborhood delighting in the possibility of seeing eagles or bees, or simply enjoying the fresh air. She also enjoyed hikes along the Oregon Coast, particularly Rockaway Beach.
Pat was a wonderful mother and grandmother. We are deeply saddened by her passing, yet her presence will forever be felt by those close to her. She is survived by her six children: Carolyn(Mike), Cathy(Jim), Colleen, Chris(Jim), Dan(Janet), Susan(Neal) and granddaughters Keelin and Olivia. She was predeceased by her husband Don (August 2021) and sister Joan (May 2020).
At Pat’s request there will be no services. In her memory, you are welcome to make a contribution to a charity of your choice or a donation of blood to the Red Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.