Patricia Joann Harding Kirkland

Patricia (Patsy, Pat) Joann Harding Kirkland passed away suddenly on June 9, 2023, at her home in Hattiesburg, MS. Pat was born in Paonia, Colorado on January 25th, 1950. Pat graduated from Nestucca High School in Cloverdale, OR in 1968 as Salutatorian and received the bookkeeping degree from Western Business College in Portland, OR, that she used throughout her life. She also taught all grade levels and subjects in two church schools. Pat retired December 2022 after 27 years as Business Office Manager for the American Board of Cardiovascular Perfusion. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 51 years, William Marlin Kirkland; and her loving father, Wayne Harvey Harding. Left to cherish her memories are her mother Melva June Harding and her siblings: Nancy (Norman) Wells, Alvin (Shelly) Harding, Dennis (Kris) Harding, Paul (Melinda) Harding, & Peter (Robin) Harding, nephews, nieces & cousins galore. Children: Tabitha (Jeff) Shannon, Benjamin (Kristen) Kirkland, Joseph Kirkland, Thomas (Caroline) Kirkland. She was blessed with grandchildren Sarah, Hannah, Alex (Rebecca), Lydia (Joseph), Keegan, Drew (Lauryn), Deborah, Ava, Josiah, Ella, great grandchild Evelyn and not of blood but of heart Emily & Megan.
Pat Kirkland was known by everyone and never met a stranger. She was found in church every Sunday morning, evening and Wednesday night. Since retiring, she stayed busy enjoying Tuesday night ladies Bible Study; Friday night Canasta games with friends and worked some days during the week with the tract ministry at Blessed Hope. Recently, we found her giving out tracts and telling them about the God who loved her and saved her. She reminded us of her precious mother, Melva June Harding, whose heart was telling others that she was a lost preacher’s wife. Those precious memories will always be with us. Her life verse was Isaiah 26:3-4 “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee. Trust ye in the LORD forever: for in the LORD JEHOVAH is everlasting strength: Pat and the family would prefer donations to Petal Independent Baptist Church 50 John Odom Rd., Petal, MS 39465 where she and Bill were charter members and was the pianist for over 40 years to her husband’s lead until he passed away. The funeral was 10AM June 16 at Pinehaven Funeral Home 103 Sullivan Kilrain Road, Hattiesburg, MS 39402, Gravesite Blessed Hope Baptist Church 5917 Hwy 13, Lumberton, MS.
