A defender of faith and freedom, Patricia Croman Scott died on Aug. 28, 2022, at the age of 101.
Pat was born in London on St. Patrick’s Day in 1921. Over the century of her life, she would remain steadfast in her eccentric sense of humor and love of God.
During World War II, she enlisted in the Women’s Royal Navy, where she served in both Europe and Australia. Her unit provided support during D-Day.
Shortly before that fateful day, she met and fell in love with an American, William “Bill” Croman. The two corresponded through letters until they married in Vancouver, British Columbia in 1946. They moved often in the early years of their marriage, from Vanport, Oregon, to Washington, D.C., eventually settling in Linda Mar, California (now Pacifica) in 1953.
As they grew their family, Pat began a social club for other British war brides and began working for her local newspaper, eventually becoming the women’s editor.
After the birth of their sixth child, Pat and Bill spent a few years in Lake Oswego, Oregon, where Pat began a career in real estate, before moving into a Victorian-era home in Butteville, Oregon along the Willamette River. There, she again founded a social club for Brits like her called the “Tea Cozies.”
Bill died of a sudden heart attack in 1978.
Pat was never idle, spending one year volunteering for an orphanage in Cuernavaca, Mexico and another summer at a Baptist church camp in Alaska. She loved to travel and spend time in the sunshine drinking martinis or enjoying her lifelong favorite pastime, tennis.
Into her 80s, Pat was a regional contender in doubles tournaments.
In 1988, she purchased a home in Rockaway Beach, Oregon. For decades, this would be the venue for many happy memories made by Pat and her family.
She was a playful, fun-loving grandmother, going by the name “Tutu” and always shared sweets. She loved a good “rummage” sale and her home was perpetually filled with trash and treasures.
In 2001, she married Richard “Dick” Scott. The two lived in Chehalis, Washington, for a few years before settling in Rockaway together. There, they spent a happy 15 final years as devoted members of their Catholic church, St. Mary’s by the Sea, singing in the choir, hosting and attending many local events and leading the “Amen Prayer” song at the end of Sunday morning Mass.
Pat was preceded in death by her sister Margaret Anderson, first husband William K. Croman in 1978, second husband Richard Scott in 2022, and son Thomas Croman in 1988.
She is survived by her brother Ernest Venes; children William (Vicki) Croman, Judette (Hem) Hemachandra, Patrice (Steven) Lahtinen, Ann (J.) Vander Stoep, and Tim (Barbara) Croman; step-daughter Cheryl (Brian) Evans and family; grandchildren Alysia Hubbard, Breahna Schenk, Mark Croman, Cara Brown, Maya Hemachandra, Danny Hemachandra, Anthony DiFrancisco, Krystina Girod, Bryn Hunter, Beth Vander Stoep, Isabel Vander Stoep and Julian Croman; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A service in her honor will be held in Rockaway Beach with a burial to follow.
