Patricia Ann Rock passed away peacefully June 22, 2020, at the age of 89 ½years. Pat was born in Portland, Oregon on Dec. 24th,1930 to Edward and Nellie Mullin.
Her childhood was spent in Milwaukie, Oregon where she graduated from Milwaukie High School. Pat went on to attend the University of Oregon and earned a BA in Education in 1953. Her first job was teaching English at Nestucca Union High School in Cloverdale, Oregon. During that year she met local farmer Bill Rock, and they were married the following summer on July 4, 1954. Over the ensuing years Pat devoted herself to being a dairy farmer's wife and raising a family with Bill in Cloverdale. When her older children reached school age she returned to teaching as a substitute for the Nestucca School District, a job she took great pride in. Pat enjoyed time with family, traveling with Bill and was an avid reader.
She is survived by husband Bill Rock, daughters Amy (Rob) Seymour and Betsy Rock (Alan Fudge), sister Phyllis Dutton, grandsons John (Kaylie) Seymour, Van Fudge, Leith Seymour, Drummond Fudge and great grandson Lochey Seymour. She was preceded in death by son Randy Rock and grandson Will Seymour. A family and friends gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to South Tillamook County Library or Clover’s Day Parade.
No funeral arrangements at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.