God called his warrior angel Patricia Ann Booi (Pat), 71, of Longview, Wash., into his arms on Sept. 8, 2021, at 2:40 p.m. Pat, was born on Jan. 13, 1950 to Anna D Dodson Roberts of Portland, Ore. Pat attended PPS for 6 years before moving to Colton, OR where she graduated with the class of ‘69. After high school Pat immediately began her nearly 20 year military career obtaining the rank of P7/FCS. She fought for our country nobly until forced into early retirement after MS diagnosis. She received an honorable discharged so she could begin this new battle for her life. On Sept 4, 1986; Pat was blessed with son Sean M Booi. Pat was a devoted mother, sister, wife, aunt and friend.
Often times it was said she’d give the shirt off her own back to help someone in need. Pat raised her son, Sean, in Tillamook, OR, for 20 years; before moving her family to Longview, WA in 2006. Pat fought her MS valiantly for over 30 yrs, until finally succumbing to complications of the Covid-19 virus.
She has been received in heaven by her mother, Anna D Dodson Roberts, her stepfather Robert R Roberts; her brother James B Dodson; her sister Aloma Dodson; and her Step brother Robert Roberts. She is survived by her devoted son Sean Booi his wife Terasa Hendry; her siblings Carol Caulford; Marsha Goldspink; Duane Dodson Jr; Carmelita Williams; Michael Roberts; her step siblings Anna Roberts, Faith Roberts; her grandchildren Damian Minch, her granddaughter Elizabeth Dodson; and her many nieces and nephews. Romans 14:8 If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.
Funeral arrangements TBA. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Veterans with Multiple Sclerosis | National Multiple Sclerosis Society EIN 13-5661935 National MS Society PO Box #91891 Washington, D.C. 20090 Please visit and sign her online memorial at www.oregonlive.com/obits
