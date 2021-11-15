Patricia (Pat) Faulhaber, one day following her 94th birthday celebration, graduated to her heavenly home on Oct. 6. 2021, in Tillamook, Ore.
Pat was joined in marriage with her husband, Wallace Faulhaber, in Mt. Angel, Ore. They celebrated their 77 anniversary this past Sept. 11th. Pat is survived by her husband, Wallace (Wally) Faulhaber, as well as her children, Timm (Ronda) Faulhaber of Nampa, Id., Cindy Miles (Dennis) Tillamook, Deb ( Chris ) Wilcox of Gleneden Beach, and Gail (Phil) DuBois of Trout Lake, Wa. She was blessed by 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her son, Robert( Bob) Faulhaber and her daughter, Janice (Jan) Cline.
During her busy years raising six children, Pat discovered her love of creating, which took many diverse forms of expression. She loved cooking, ( and her beloved cookbook collection), and while at home with her children, made the best pies in the world for a local restaurant. She had diverse interests during the 70 years here in Tillamook, that ranged from refinishing furniture to sewing, jewelry making, and in her later years, she made the most beautiful hand-crafted cards. During that time many family and friends were the fortunate recipients of her creative gifts. She was active in the community with Home Extension, involvement at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and the Eagles.
After many years of being a stay-at-home mom, Pat began working at Swiss Chalet ( Mr. Swiss), a local restaurant. She made many lifelong friends during her time there. In the 1980s, Pat, along with her dear friend Fern Newvine, got adventurous, and opened the Why Knot Shop, teaching classes and offering supplies for macramé. Later in life, she was also active at the Senior Center, once again making new friends.
She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Those who wish to remember Pat in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the local animal shelter, United Paws, or the Humane Society.
Pat was laid to rest following a Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church shared with friends and family this past Oct. 14.
